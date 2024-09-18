<i>The Great Indian Kapil Show</i> Promo: Alia Bhatt Reacts To Kapil's "The Girl In Ranbir's Life Before Her" Comment

Alia Bhatt, along with her Jigra co-star Vedang Raina and co-producer Karan Johar, will appear as guests on The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2, which will stream on Netflix from September 21. The makers released a new promo of the show on Wednesday, building up more excitement. Dressed in a blue pantsuit, Alia looked absolutely stunning on the show. The promo begins with host Kapil Sharma asking Karan Johar what he sees in Alia - 'A friend, a daughter or a phoopi (aunt)?' To which, Karan replies "For me, she is my first daughter" and he kisses Alia on her forehead. The promo is enlivened by Alia and Karan's one-liners. Alia can be heard saying, "Karan has a kind of sixth sense. When Ranbir and I became friends..." Karan quips and says, "Okay, as if you became friends..."

Karan Johar also says that he helps people with their relationship while he remains "single" over the years. Karan also shared a hilarious incident on the show. He said he is a part of two mumma's whatsapp groups. When someone sends "Good morning ladies" on the group, he has to remind her that he's also a part of the group. But the stellar part of the show is kept for the end of the promo.

Kapil says to Alia at the end of the promo, "I want to tell you something today. There was a girl in Ranbir's life. Should I call her here right now?" Alia, with a serious face, replies, "You are going to call her on this show?" To know who's that girl, you have to tune into Kapil Sharma's show. Take a look at the promo here:

The first season of The Great Indian Kapil Show witnessed Ranbir Kapoor, mom Neetu and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni as the first guests. Aamir Khan, Sunny and Bobby Deol, Vicky and Sunny Kaushal also attended the show. Heeramandi stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Shaikh also appeared in an episode. Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao were also among the guests. Ed Sheeran appeared in the last episode.