At Alia Bhatt's <i>Jigra</i> Screening: Neetu Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Khushi Kapoor And Others

Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina's Jigra is set to release in theatres on Friday. Ahead of the release, the makers hosted a special screening in Mumbai on Wednesday night. Alia Bhatt showed up to the screening wit sister Shaheen by her side. Alia Bhatt wore a black top and paired it with denims. She tied her hair neatly in a bun. Alia Bhatt's mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor also turned up to cheer for her. Vedang Raina, who plays Alia's sibling in the film, also attended the screening. Khushi Kapoor, who is rumoured to be dating Vedang, twinned in black. The other stars, who attended the screening were, Rashmika Mandanna, Radhika Madan, Abhimanyu Dasani. Karan Johar, who co-produced the film with Alia Bhatt, also arrived at the venue in style. Akansha Ranjan, who is a part of the film, also arrived at the screening. See the pictures from the night:

Sharing the teaser-trailer of Jigra, Alia Bhatt wrote on her Instagram, "Ulti ginti shuru! (The reverse countdown begins).#JIGRA TEASER TRAILER OUT NOW!In cinemas 11th October..." Take a look:

In an earlier interview, Alia said that Vedang reminded her "a lot of Ranveer Singh" with whom she shared screen space in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. Alia said, "Vedang is fabulous. He is amazing. I don't think he knows how amazing he is. I told him when we did a very important scene, where he was crying, that one good thing is that you cry prettily and it's a good thing for a Hindi film hero. He is so hardworking. He is also very instinctive but also has some sort of prep. He reminded me a lot of Ranveer Singh and I told him this as well."

Jigra marks Alia Bhatt's second production venture after the 2022 Netflix thriller-comedy Darlings. She is co-producing this project with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film has been directed by Vasan Bala.