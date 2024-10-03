<i>Jigra</i> Trailer Gets Big Love From Director Sujoy Ghosh: "Good To Exist In Times Of Alia Bhatt"

Not just fans, but ace director Sujoy Ghosh also can't help but praise Alia Bhatt. Especially after watching the trailer of her upcoming film Jigra. On Wednesday, Sujoy gave a shoutout to Alia on X (formerly Twitter), lauding Jigra's trailer. He wrote, “You saw the Jigra trailer? Feels so good to exist in the times of Alia Bhatt.” ICYMI: The makers unveiled the trailer of the film on September 26. Directed by Vasan Bala, Jigra also features The Archies fame actor Vedang Raina in an important role. While Alia plays Satya, Vedang portrays the role of her brother Ankur.

Jigra's trailer showcases a dark and intense premise where Satya will stop at no cost to save her brother who is locked up in prison. When Satya receives a phone call from Ankur, she learns that her sibling has been arrested in a foreign land. While Ankur faces atrocities at the hands of the police, Satya devises a plan to get him out of prison. She navigates every obstacle coming her way displaying nothing but sheer jigra (courage). The video ends with Satya confessing, “I never said I am the right person. I am just Ankur's sister." Despite the high-voltage action sequences, what stands out in the trailer is Satya's undying love for Ankur.

Previously, Vedang Raina revealed that filming the emotional scenes in Jigra took a toll on his mental health. The actor revealed that while Alia Bhatt easily snapped out of her character, it was not that easy for him. “On the very first day, I was to shoot a rather emotionally intense scene, and I shut myself in my vanity, put the lights off, switched off my phone, and told people to just leave me alone - I sat there listening to my music,” said Vedang in a conversation with Mansworld India. Read his full note here:

Jigra is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra and Marijke de Souza. The film is also co-produced by Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen Bhatt. Manoj Pahwa is a part of the project as well. Jigra will hit the big screens on October 11.