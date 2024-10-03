Advertisement

Jigra Trailer Gets Big Love From Director Sujoy Ghosh: "Good To Exist In Times Of Alia Bhatt"

Jigra will hit the screens on October 11

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
<i>Jigra</i> Trailer Gets Big Love From Director Sujoy Ghosh: "Good To Exist In Times Of Alia Bhatt"
A still from Jigra. (courtesy: YouTube)
New Delhi:

Not just fans, but ace director Sujoy Ghosh also can't help but praise Alia Bhatt. Especially after watching the trailer of her upcoming film Jigra. On Wednesday, Sujoy gave a shoutout to Alia on X (formerly Twitter), lauding Jigra's trailer. He wrote, “You saw the Jigra trailer? Feels so good to exist in the times of Alia Bhatt.” ICYMI: The makers unveiled the trailer of the film on September 26. Directed by Vasan Bala, Jigra also features The Archies fame actor Vedang Raina in an important role. While Alia plays Satya, Vedang portrays the role of her brother Ankur. 

Jigra's trailer showcases a dark and intense premise where Satya will stop at no cost to save her brother who is locked up in prison. When Satya receives a phone call from Ankur, she learns that her sibling has been arrested in a foreign land. While Ankur faces atrocities at the hands of the police, Satya devises a plan to get him out of prison. She navigates every obstacle coming her way displaying nothing but sheer jigra (courage). The video ends with Satya confessing, “I never said I am the right person. I am just Ankur's sister." Despite the high-voltage action sequences, what stands out in the trailer is Satya's undying love for Ankur. 

Previously, Vedang Raina revealed that filming the emotional scenes in Jigra took a toll on his mental health. The actor revealed that while Alia Bhatt easily snapped out of her character, it was not that easy for him. “On the very first day, I was to shoot a rather emotionally intense scene, and I shut myself in my vanity, put the lights off, switched off my phone, and told people to just leave me alone - I sat there listening to my music,” said Vedang in a conversation with Mansworld India. Read his full note here

Jigra is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra and Marijke de Souza. The film is also co-produced by Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen Bhatt. Manoj Pahwa is a part of the project as well. Jigra will hit the big screens on October 11. 

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Alia Bhatt, Jigra, Sujoy Ghosh
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Genelia DSouza Recalls The Time Riteish Deshmukh "Broke Up" With Her As April Fool's Prank
<i>Jigra</i> Trailer Gets Big Love From Director Sujoy Ghosh: "Good To Exist In Times Of Alia Bhatt"
<i>Border 2</i>: After Varun Dhawan And Diljit Dosanjh, Sunny Deol Welcomes Ahan Shetty Onboard
Next Article
Border 2: After Varun Dhawan And Diljit Dosanjh, Sunny Deol Welcomes Ahan Shetty Onboard
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com