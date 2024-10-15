<i>Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video</i> Box Office Collection Day 4: First Monday Result Of Rajkummar Rao's Film

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video released on October 11 and had a decent opening at the box office. The film crossed the ₹18 crore mark on the first weekend. On Monday, the movie witnessed a slight dip in its numbers and earned ₹2.25 crore, reported Sacnilk. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video recorded an overall 10.96% Hindi occupancy on October 14. So far, the film's total collection stands at ₹21.05 crore. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video features Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri in lead roles. It also has Vijay Raaz, Mallika Sherawat, Mast Ali, Archana Puran Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Archana Patel, Rakesh Bedi, Tiku Talsania and Ashwini Kalsekar in supporting roles. The film clashed at the box office with Alia Bhatt's Jigra.

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a note on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday and shared the weekend box office figures of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. He wrote, “Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video [VVKWWV] had an ordinary opening weekend, but expectations were higher given the positive feedback to its trailer... It missed the opportunity to capitalise on the Dussehra holiday [Saturday] and declined on Sunday, which could've boosted its numbers.”

He added, “Desi entertainers have immense potential to connect with audiences and deliver big numbers when the content resonates... VVKWWV missed this opportunity. VVKWWV needs to maintain steady momentum from Monday to Thursday to stay on track... An open run ahead, due to lack of major releases until Diwali, is an advantage. [Week 1] Fri 5.71 cr, Sat 7.06 cr, Sun 6.40 cr. Total: ₹ 19.17 cr.”

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is set in the 1990s. The plot revolves around a newly married couple, whose reputation is put at risk when a tape of their intimate video is stolen. The story follows their roller-coaster journey to recover the tape while navigating a series of unexpected difficulties along the way. The film is jointly backed by T-Series Films, Balaji Motion Pictures, Wakaoo Films and Kathavachak Films.