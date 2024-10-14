<i>Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajkummar Rao's Film Is At Rs 18 Crore And Counting

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video debuted in theatres on October 11. The film had a slow start at the box office but picked up pace in the next few days. While the movie had an opening of ₹5.5 crore on Friday, it managed to collect ₹6.9 crore on Saturday. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video earned ₹6.25 crore on its third day, reported Sacnilk. The film recorded an overall 21.08% Hindi occupancy on Tuesday (October 13). So far, the movie's total collection stands at ₹18.65 crore. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video features Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri in lead roles. The film is set in the 1990s and narrates the story of a married couple who lose a tape featuring an intimate video. The plot focuses on the chaos that follows. The movie's supporting cast includes Vijay Raaz, Mallika Sherawat, Mast Ali, Archana Puran Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Archana Patel, Rakesh Bedi, Tiku Talsania and Ashwini Kalsekar.

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office numbers of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, “Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video [VVKWWV] remains ahead of its competitor, driven by strong acceptance in mass circuits... That said, the Saturday growth could have been stronger [at urban centres mainly], given the advantage of the #Dussehra holiday.

Taran Adarsh added, “The Sunday performance will be pivotal in securing a healthy total for the opening weekend. [Week 1] Fri 5.71 cr, Sat 7.06 cr. Total: ₹12.77 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice.”

Ahead of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video's release, Triptii Dimri shared some BTS pics from the film shoot. The images featured her in a beautiful blue outfit. There was also a group of dancers in the background. She wrote in the caption, “Something banger is coming soon! Thoda tadapna toh banta haina... Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video in cinemas on 11th October.”

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is produced by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Balaji Telefilms, Wakaoo Films and Kathavachak Films. The film clashed with Alia Bhatt's Jigra at the box office.