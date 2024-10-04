Advertisement

Mallika Sherawat Recalls Being Harrassed While Shooting For A "Superhit Film"

Mallika Sherawat’s upcoming film, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video will be hitting the big screens on October 11

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Mallika Sherawat Recalls Being Harrassed While Shooting For A "Superhit Film"
This image was taken from Instagram

Mallika Sherawat's fans are eagerly awaiting her upcoming film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the movie features Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles. Ahead of the film's release, a video from one of Mallika's past interviews has resurfaced online. In the clip, Mallika reveals how she was harassed by a male co-star. She recalls that while shooting for a “superhit” film in Dubai, the actor would aggressively knock on her door at midnight, making her feel uncomfortable.

Mallika Sherawat said, “Mai ek instance btati hu. Mai Dubai me ek bahut badi film ki shoot kar rahi thi, it is a multi-star cast film. It is a superhit film. Logo ko bahut pasand hai. Usme maine comedy role kia hai. Us film ka hero raat ko 12 baje mere darwaaze pe knock karta tha. [Let me tell you about an instance. I was shooting for a big film in Dubai, a multi-star cast film. It was a superhit movie, and people loved it. I played a comedic role in it. The hero of that film used to knock on my door at 12 AM.],” in an interview with First India Filmy.

Mallika Sherawat added, “Knock karta tha matlab darwaza mujhe ye lagta hai, tod dega yeh because he wanted to come inside my bedroom. And I was like, ‘No, it is not going to happen.' Uske baad us hero ne kabhi mere saath kaam nahi kiya.' [When I say ‘knock,' I mean it felt like he would break the door down because he wanted to come inside my bedroom. And I was like, ‘No, it is not going to happen.' After that, the hero never worked with me again.]”

Coming back to Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, the film will be hitting the big screens on October 11. The film has been collectively bankrolled by T-Series Films, Balaji Motion Pictures, Wakaoo Films and Kathavachak Films. Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video will be clashing with Alia Bhatt's Jigra at the box office.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Mallika Sherawat, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Do Patti Producer Reveals Kajol's Concern After She Heard Film Story
Mallika Sherawat Recalls Being Harrassed While Shooting For A "Superhit Film"
<i>Jigra</i>: Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina Twin In New Insta Video
Next Article
Jigra: Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina Twin In New Insta Video
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com