After Shefali Jariwala's Sudden Death, Mallika Sherawat Says "No To Botox" In New Video

Mallika Sherawat has shared a no-makeup selfie video to make a strong statement against using botox and artificial cosmetic fillers. Mallika's video came just two days after reality show star and actor Shefali Jariwala's untimely death at the age of 42.

While initial reports into Shefali Jariwala's death suggest she died of a cardiac arrest, the exact cause is yet to be determined. According to the medical probe, the actor's death is said to have been "due to low blood pressure, cardiac arrest and heavy gastric condition".

Mumbai Police suspect that self-medication and food poisoning caused Shefali Jariwala's death, likely from cardiac arrest. She ate stale fried rice while fasting and took anti-ageing injections without recent medical supervision, they said.

What's Happening

Mallika Sherawat, 48, shared a selfie video on Sunday (June 29) on her Instagram page.

In the video, Mallika says, "Good Morning. I just woke up and thought I will make this selfie video and share it with you all."

"There's no filter I am using, there's no makeup I've put on. I haven't even brushed my hair yet," she added

"This is the first thing I am doing. I am sharing this video with you so that we all can say together, "No to botox, No to artificial cosmetic fillers, and yes to life, yes to a healthy way of living. Love you all," the Murder star appealed to fans and followers in the clip.

Mallika captioned the video, "Saying NO to Botox & Fillers. Instead of chasing youth with these artificial procedures, I'm nurturing it from within. Eating clean, hydration, sleeping early & exercises are some of the practices I regularly follow. Let's embrace our natural glow."

The video drew praises for Mallika from a section of social media users.

A user wrote, "You're proof that true beauty doesn't need filters or makeup.Your natural look is so refreshing and authentic. From which you radiate confidence and beauty without needing anything extra."

Another comment read, "Thanks for promoting this, as everyone is running behind cosmetic surgeries and fillers..."

The Shefali Jariwala Death

While Mallika Sherawat never took any names, it's apparent that her appeal to fans in this Instagram video stems from the reports around Shefali Jariwala's death that the actor was undergoing anti-ageing treatment for the last five-six years. The cause of her death is yet to be confirmed.

Shefali Jariwala, who became an overnight sensation after featuring in the remix video Kaanta Laga in 2002, died at 42 on late Friday night. She, reportedly, died after suffering a cardiac arrest. The post-mortem report is likely to be released today.

So far, the police have collected seven CCTV footage samples and recorded the statements of 14 people, including family members, domestic staff and those who interacted with Shefali regularly.

"The police have also recorded the statement of the pharmacist of the medical store from where Shefali and her family used to procure medicines," sources said. As per the findings from the initial medical examination, "Shefali's death is said to have been due to low blood pressure, cardiac arrest and heavy gastric condition."

In A Nutshell

Mallika Sherawat, who was last seen in the film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, shared a video to raise awareness against artificial cosmetic procedures days after Shefali Jariwala's death.