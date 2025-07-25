Mallika Sherawat Gets A Weekend Reset With Acupuncture And Sound Healing

It looks like Mallika Sherawat truly believes in a work hard and relax hard mantra to slay her weekends like a pro. The Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video actress recently posted on her Instagram handle giving her fans and followers a sneak-peek into her wellness routine for a Friday. The 48-year-old star was caught on camera while getting her acupuncture and sound healing session done to get rid of all the stress that she must have gone through in the week gone by. Mallika captioned her post, "Weekend Reset : acupuncture coupled wt Sound healing is my ultimate self-care ritual @acusantoshkumarpandey @rejuaenergycenter" along with head massage and sparkles emoji.

Mallika Sherawat is sailing on her wellness boat and weekending right. The Bollywood star was having the time of her life while getting acupuncture treatment done and teaming it with sound healing.

If you are inspired by Mallika Sherawat's wellness first mantra that she follows for the weekend, here are the benefits of acupuncture and sound healing that will make you want to hop on to this band wagon sooner rather than later.

Acupuncture is a therapy that is used to mainly relieve any sort of discomfort related to conditions such as neck, lower back or even dental pain. It also helps with reducing general headaches and those caused by tension and even migraines. Sound healing also helps with reducing stress and anxiety, improve the quality of stress and promotes an emotional release. It can also help with pain management and increase focus and clarity. But that is not all, sound healing can also be credited to foster a sense of spiritual connection.

Mallika Sherawat's acupuncture and sound healing routine transports both her and us into zen mode.

