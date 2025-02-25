Mallika Sherawat Stretches It Out To Stay Fit, Here's All You Need To Know About Stretching

Mallika Sherawat is a force to reckon with when it comes to keeping up with her fitness regime and staying in shape. The 48-year-old actress has made sure to not let an extra kilogram sit on her body by making sure to shed it with a fitness routine like none other.

Mallika Sherawat was seen stretching her body out to get her mid-week workout in just right. The Vicky Vidya Ka Who Wala Video actress loosened her body with the ultimate stretch with her feet aligned parallelly straight and her hands in the vrikshasana pose that made for the perfect morning routine.

If you are inspired by Mallika's stretching it out regime, here's all you need to know stretching as a form of exercise.

What Is Stretching?

Stretching is a form of exercise in which a particular muscle or tendon is deliberately expanded and flexed to improve the muscle's felt elasticity and gain a comfortable muscle tone. It results in a feeling of increased muscle control, flexibility, and add a range of motion in the body.

Benefits Of Stretching:

Stretching improves one's performance in physical activities decreases the risk of your having injuries. It helps your joints move through their full range of motion and increases your muscle blood flow. Stretching enables your muscles to work most effectively and improves your ability to do everyday activities.

Mallika Sherawat's stretching routine serves both fitness and wellness goals.

