Ameesha Patel Remembers Shefali Jariwala: "15 Years Ago We Were On A World Tour With Her And Adnan Sami"

Popular reality show star and Kaanta Laga Girl Shefali Jariwala died at 42 on June 27. While the post-mortem report is still awaited, she reportedly died after suffering a cardiac arrest. Amessha Patel, who personally knew her, condoled her death during a media interaction.

Ameesha Patel shared an anecdote featuring Shefali Jariwala, with whom she was on a world tour 15 years ago.

During her interaction with a paparazzo at the airport, Ameesha said, "Main unhe personally jaanti thi. Kuch 15 saal pehle, maine, unhone aur Adnan Sami ji ne pura world tour kiya tha. America, Canada. Aur bahot hi achchi ladki thi. Humne kaafi shows India mein bhi kiye lekin past 10-12 years, we lost touch. Lekin hum airport pe milte the bahot aur baatein karte the. Bahot hi achchi ladki thi aur bahot sad hai (I knew her personally. Around 15 years ago, she, Adnan Sami, and I did a full world tour together - America, Canada. She was such a lovely girl. We also did quite a few shows in India. But over the past 10-12 years, we lost touch. Still, we used to run into each other at the airport often and have long conversations. She was truly a wonderful person, and this is just so sad)."

"We can now pray for her soul," Ameesha signed off.

Shefali Jariwala's death triggered speculation about the adverse effects of anti-ageing therapy as police found glutathione vials -- a drug often used for skin fairness and detoxification -- along with Vitamin C injections, acidity pills and other over-the-counter anti-ageing supplements.

Initial medical findings suggest her death may have been caused by a sharp drop in blood pressure, possibly leading to cardiac arrest.

"Shefali's death is said to have been due to low blood pressure, cardiac arrest and heavy gastric condition," according to the findings of the initial medical examination.

An autopsy was conducted on June 28 by a team of government doctors at Cooper Hospital and the procedure was video-recorded as per protocol. Her viscera has been preserved and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Kalina for detailed analysis.

