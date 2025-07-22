Ameesha Patel Addresses <i>Saiyaara</i> And <i>Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai</i> Comparisons: "When Hrithik And I Made Our Debut..."

Saiyaara, headlined by Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is currently making waves at the box office. The romantic drama crossed the Rs 80 crore mark in its first weekend. The film's immense success is drawing comparisons to the 2000 blockbuster Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, which launched the careers of debutants Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel.

Now, Ameesha has reacted to the comparisons between the two films.

In a post shared on X, the actress wrote, "Wishing the Saiyaara couple Ahaan and Aneet, all the best!! May u continue to create GADAR at the box office in the future films as well !! KAHAA NAA PYAAR HAIN shine bright always and welcome to the movies."

Wishing the Saiyaara couple ahaan n Aneet all the best !! May u continue to create GADAR at the box office in the future films as well !! KAHAA NAA PYAAR HAIN???????????????????? shine bright always n welcome to the movies ???????????????????????? — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) July 21, 2025

Earlier, Ameesha Patel addressed the comparisons in an interaction with Tellychakkar.

The actress said, "First of all, I'd like to wish both these newcomers who have debuted all the very best of luck. And I hope they go on to create ‘Gadar' at the box office. But honestly, I haven't seen the film, so commenting on the film itself would be wrong. But yes, I have also been seeing this comparison. Not just now, but even before the film's release. Social media and PR teams were already comparing it to Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai."

She added, "All I can say is, when Hrithik and I made our debut, we became the ‘OG international crushes' overnight, and we had become sensations, and there was no comparison back then. And now, after 25 years, if a debut love story is finally being compared to Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, it shows the kind of benchmark our film has become. I am very grateful Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai is the benchmark that's been compared to."

"I wish the newcomers the very best again, and I hope this new couple continues to create ‘Gadar' going forward. 25 saal lage, lekin kisi ki toh comparison humari cult film se ho rahi hai." concluded Ameesha.

Directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara released in theatres on July 18.

