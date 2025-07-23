Ameesha Patel On Comparisons Of <i>Saiyaara's</i> Ahaan Panday To Hrithik Roshan And Ranbir Kapoor: "<i>Baap Toh Baap Hota Hai</i>"

While the Internet has been praising Ahaan Panday's incredible debut in Mohit Suri's Saiyaara, there have been several comparisons floating around, too. Earlier, the movie was being compared to Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai, which had also seen a blockbuster opening for a film led by two debutants.

Now Ameesha Patel has addressed a fan's query when asked about Ahaan Panday being compared to Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor.

What's Happening

Ameesha Patel responded to a fan when asked about comparisons between Saiyaara's Ahaan Panday and Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor, making the rounds.

The fan asked, "Amy ma'am... Missed this #AskAmeesha session. One question from me: Have you watched Saiyaara? There's so much hype going on... I've seen people comparing the new actor with Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor. What do you think about this? Any comments?"

X/Ameesha Patel

Ameesha Patel responded, "I haven't seen the film, but I wish them luck. Ahaan, as per reports, is a very promising actor. But baap toh baap hai and beta toh beta hi hoga (A son will always be different from the father). Dugu is a WAR ahead of most stars..."

"Ranbir is an ANIMAL of a star... I'm sure it will take newcomers a lot of time to reach that level, and not many can become a Ranbir. Why put pressure? Ahaan will surely grow in time, in his own way, and we wish him all the luck," concluded the actress.

Instagram/Ameesha Patel

Ameesha Patel's Earlier Post Praising Saiyaara

In a post shared on X, the actress wrote, "Wishing the Saiyaara couple, Ahaan and Aneet, all the best!! May u continue to create GADAR at the box office in future films as well !! KAHAA NAA PYAAR HAIN shine bright always and welcome to the movies."

Wishing the Saiyaara couple ahaan n Aneet all the best !! May u continue to create GADAR at the box office in the future films as well !! KAHAA NAA PYAAR HAIN👍🏻👍🏻🩷 shine bright always n welcome to the movies 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) July 21, 2025

On comparisons with Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai, the actress had told Tellychakkar, "All I can say is, when Hrithik and I made our debut, we became the 'OG international crushes' overnight, and we had become sensations, and there was no comparison back then. And now, after 25 years, if a debut love story is finally being compared to Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, it shows the kind of benchmark our film has become. I am very grateful, Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai is the benchmark that's been compared to."

In A Nutshell

Ameesha Patel responded to a fan's question on X regarding why it is unfair to compare Ahaan Panday so early on with Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor. She also wished Ahaan Panday luck and mentioned that he would grow with time.

