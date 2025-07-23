Ameesha Patel Nails Heavy Lunges: 5 Reasons You Should Try It Too

Ameesha Patel often grabs attention with her workout diaries. At 50, she serves as an inspiration to lead a healthy lifestyle by following a nutrient-packed diet and being a regular gym-goer. The actress took to her Instagram, showcasing her expertise in heavy lunges.

The video captures Ameesha Patel beating the blues by executing a set of heavy lunges performed with added resistance or weight, to make the exercise intense and effective for building strength and muscle. With the help of her training coach Klinton, the actress lifted a heavy barbell with her arms facing toward the ceiling. Next, she carried out a series of squats holding the barbell at the back.

In the caption, Ameesha Patel wrote, “Throwing a weight overhead that's over half my body weight does as much for my mind as my body. The combination of balance and power is what I like about heavy lunges. These done intensely will do a lot more for your glutes than glute machines.”

5 Benefits Of Heavy Lunges

1. Stengthens Your Lower Body

Heavy lunges strengthen your quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes. The extra weights act as a resistance to your muscles, which in turn, helps you to gain more muscle mass and strength in your legs.

2. Improves Balance And Coordination

Lunges are a form of unilateral exercise, which means they work one side of the body at a time. This aids in improving balance in your body. Adding weights means that your body has to work harder to stay stable. Doing this will help engage your core, stabilize your muscles and enhance coordination.

3. Engages Your Core

Heavy lunges with dumbbells and barbells ensure that your muscles stay activated, giving a solid core workout. Over time your obliques, lower back and abs will become stronger, promoting better posture and preventing slouching.

4. A Good Functional Fitness

Lunges are similar to daily actions like walking, climbing stairs and bending to pick an object from the floor. When performed with weights, they train your body to master these tasks effortlessly. That's why heavy lunges are a great tool for improving functional strength.

5. Helps Prevent Muscle Imbalances

Heavy lunges force each leg to work independently which prevents muscle imbalances. As a result, heavy lunges reduce the risk of injury.