Triptii Dimri On Being Trolled For Dance Moves In <i>Mere Mehboob</i>: "Can't Be Good At Everything"

After impressing her fans with Bad Newz, Triptii Dimri is all set for the release of her upcoming film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. About a week ago, the film's makers released the song Mere Mehboob. The video showcases Triptii in an indo-western outfit, dancing to the catchy tune. Some viewers started trolling the actress for her dance moves. Now, Triptii has addressed the criticism, stating that she “can't be good at everything,” but there is nothing wrong with trying new things.

“I said, ‘I have to try everything'. But one can't be good at everything. But what's wrong in trying? You have to give it your best; you're here now. I didn't realise (while shooting). It was my first dance number, I haven't really done one like this before. And I didn't think that it would get the kind of response that it's getting. But it's fine; it happens to everybody. There are things that people like, there are things that people don't like. But that doesn't mean that you stop experimenting,” Triptii Dimri told The Hollywood Reporter India.

Triptii Dimri also spoke about her journey as an actor and the importance of diversifying her skills. She shared, “As an actor, I'm trying to do different things. First, I thought that you only need to know acting to be an actor, and you're sorted. When things got real, I realised that when you're offered shows, you should know how to walk properly, when you get offered a dance number, you should know how to dance well.”

Coming back to Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, the movie is set to hit theatres on October 11. Triptii will be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in this film directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. The cast also includes Vijay Raaz, Mallika Sherawat and Archana Puran Singh. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video will compete at the box office with Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina's Jigra.