<i>Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video</i> Song <i>Tum Jo Mile Ho</i> Teaser: Rajkummar Rao And Triptii Dimri's Old-School Romance

Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's romantic comedy Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is making a buzz. The teaser of the song Tum Jo Mile Ho from the film released today and it brings back the old-school romance on the big screen. The teaser showcases Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, dressed in their traditional best, romancing on a bridge. Rajkummar can be seen teasing his ladylove as he draws mehendi on a bunch of women's palms. The song amalgamates romance and celebration. Sharing the video, T-series wrote, "Intezaar khatam hone wala hai, Vicky Vidya ka pyar bhara sangeet jo shuru hone wala hai." Take a look at the video here:

The film revolves around a missing CD. The wedding CD of Rajkummar and Triptii goes missing and it creates a chaos in their world of conjugal bliss. Sharing the trailer on social media, Triptii and Rajkummar wrote, "Deviyon aur sajjanon... Tapmaan badhne wala hai kyun ki the trailer of the biggest family film of the year is here. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video trailer out now. In cinemas on 11th October." Take a look:

Triptii Dimri and Rajkummar Rao shared a title announcement video on Instagram and they wrote, "1997 ke mukhya samachar... dekho sabke saath... padosi ho ya Pariwar. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video teaser out now. In cinemas on 11th October."

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has been directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. The film also features Vijay Raaz, Mallika Sherawat, Mast Ali, Archana Puran Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Archana Patel, Rakesh Bedi, Tiku Talsania and Ashwini Kalsekar.

The film has been backed by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Balaji Telefilms, Wakaoo Films, Kathavachak Films. The film is slated to release on October 11.