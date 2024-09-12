Watch: Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa Pictured Eating At A Local Mumbai Restaurant

Simplicity personified. Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa were pictured eating at a local restaurant in Matunga East. In a viral video, the couple can be seen enjoying a peaceful meal as they interact while eating. The couple can be seen dressed in their everyday outfits. While Rajkummar wore a grey-coloured shirt, Patralekhaa wore a saree. Keeping aside the glitz and glamour of their profession, the couple endorse a simple way of leading life, which has become the talking point. The video was shared on Instagram. The caption accompanying the video read, "Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha caught eating at a local restaurant in Matunga East." Take a look:

Recently, Patralekhaa played the role of an air-hostess in Anubhav Sinha's Netflix show IC814: The Kandahar Hijack. Rajkummar Rao praised her performance in an elaborate note. The note read, "My dearest @patralekhaa My heart is filled with pride seeing you getting so much love for your performance in #IC814 where some reviewers said your performance shines the most in the show or yours is their favourite performance in the show. I've seen you working so hard, in these last couple of years, shooting and then not shooting for months and then shooting 2 things back to back."

Rajkummar added, "I've always had this immense faith in you and I knew it was just that one right piece of work where people would notice you and your talent and would shower all their love and praises on you. It started with #CityLights where you were the best thing in the film and now #IC814. #Phule and #GulkandaTales are yet to release where you are phenomenal again. Your Grit and Passion for your work is truly inspiring my love and nobody deserves this more than you. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Cherish this moment. I Love you. Your proud Husband." Take a look:

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao is basking in the success of Stree 2, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurrana, Abhishek Banerjee and Pankaj Tripathi. Patralekhaa, on the other hand, was last seen in Wild Wild Punjab. She has appeared in films such as Love Games, Badnaam Gali and Nanu Ki Jaanu among others. The couple got married in 2021.