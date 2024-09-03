<i>Stree 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 19: Shraddha Kapoor And Rajkummar Rao's Film Is A Few Crores Away From 500

Stree 2 witnessed a dip at the box office on its third Monday. On day 19, the horror-comedy collected ₹ 16.75 crore, according to a Sacnilk report. To date, the film has grossed ₹486.8 crore in India. Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 is part of the Stree franchise. The first instalment of the series was released in 2018. Stree 2 is headlined by Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor and revolves around a headless entity abducting women in the town of Chanderi. The film also features Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles. Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan give cameo appearances in the movie.

On Monday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared an X (formerly Twitter) post about how Stree 2 broke Baahubali 2's weekend 3 box office records. He wrote, “'STREE 2' SHATTERS 'BAAHUBALI 2' *WEEKEND 3* RECORD... 500 NOT OUT - WILL IT BE 600 PAAR?... #Stree2 is now going head-to-head with #Jawan as it crosses the ₹ 500 cr milestone... #Jawan: crossed on Day 18 #Stree2: crossed on Day 18 + Wed previews

Taran Adarsh added, “#Stree2 has officially joined the prestigious ₹ 500 cr Club, standing tall alongside Blockbusters like #Jawan, #Gadar2, #Pathaan, #Baahubali2 [#Hindi] and #Animal. That's not all... #Stree2 has broken the 7-year record set by #Baahubali2 [#Hindi] by scoring the HIGHEST *Weekend 3* ever... #Baahubali2 #Hindi: ₹ 42.55 cr #Stree2: ₹ 48.75 cr.”

Mentioning the figures, Taran Adarsh concluded, “The *Weekend 3* numbers of #Stree2 are an eye-opener, it has no intention of slowing down soon... At this pace, don't be surprised if it challenges the *lifetime biz* of #Jawan and emerges as the highest-grossing film in #Hindi cinema. [Week 3] Fri 9.25 cr, Sat 17.40 cr, Sun 22.10 cr. Total: ₹ 502.35 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice #Stree2 biz at a glance… Week 1: ₹ 307.80 cr [incl Wed previews; full-fledged release on Thu] Week 2: ₹ 145.80 cr Weekend 3: ₹ 48.75 cr Total: ₹ 502.35 cr #India biz. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice.”

Stree 2 clashed with Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein at the box office.