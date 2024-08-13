<i>Stree 2</i> Early Box Office Trends: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's Film Gets A "Glorious Start" And More

Shraddha Kapoor fans, brace yourselves. Stree 2 will open to the theatres on Independence Day, (August 15). The advance bookings of the upcoming horror-comedy have kickstarted, and that too, on a promising note. As per a report by Sacnilk, the Amar Kaushik directorial has already sold over 2 lakh tickets for its opening day with the total collection standing at Rs 7.04 crore. The day 1 advance booking figures in some major cities are as follows: National Capital Region (NCR): ₹ 1.72 crore, Mumbai: ₹ 1.03 crore, Kolkata: ₹ 57 lakhs, Bengaluru: ₹ 46 lakhs, and Pune: ₹ 41 lakhs, the report added. The ticket window trends indicate that Stree 2 is expected to perform well at the box office.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 also stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead. Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana and Sunita Rajwar are part of the cast. It is the sequel to the 2018 blockbuster Stree. The much-anticipated second part will face-off with two big-banner films — Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein. John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh play the lead in Vedaa. Meanwhile, Khel Khel Mein features Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Fardeen Khan, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal.

Bollywood film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a note on X (formerly known as Twitter) where he discussed Stree 2's “sensational start,” as compared to Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein. “ADVANCE BOOKING UPDATE: ‘STREE 2' TICKET SALES ARE ON… The film industry can finally breathe a sigh of relief… #Stree2 is poised for a sensational start at the #BO… The pre-sales - which are growing rapidly by the hour - indicate a #Blockbuster start for this horror-comedy,” he wrote.

ADVANCE BOOKING UPDATE: ‘STREE 2' TICKET SALES ARE ON ????????????… The film industry can finally breathe a sigh of relief… #Stree2 is poised for a sensational start at the #BO… The pre-sales - which are growing rapidly by the hour - indicate a #Blockbuster start for this… pic.twitter.com/lOcF09fGok — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 12, 2024

“On the other hand, advance bookings for the other two #IndependenceDay releases - #KhelKhelMein and #Vedaa - are currently sluggish… However, there's hope that the ticket sales will pick up before they hit cinemas,” he added.

Varun Dhawan and Tamannaah Bhatia will have cameo appearances in Stree 2.