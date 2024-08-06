<i>Stree 2</i> Song <i>Tumhare Hi Rahenge Hum</i>: Shraddha Kapoor Lights Up Rajkummar Rao's World

There is still time to the release of Stree 2 but the makers shared a brand new song to quench the excitement of fans. The second track from the film, titled Tumhare Hi Rahenge Hum, released on Tuesday afternoon. The video begins with a pitch black screen. Enter Shraddha Kapoor and she lights up Rajkummar Rao's world like nobody else (even literally). Together, they take over Chanderi, Stree's spook fest can wait till Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao finish their romantic duet.

The track has been composed by Sachin - Jigar, it has been sung by Varun Jain, Shilpa Rao, Sachin-Jigar and the lyrics are by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Sharing the track on social media, Shraddha Kapoor wrote, "Intezaar hua hai khatam kyunki tumhare they, tumhare hain, tumhare hi rahenge... hum. (The wait is now over. We were yours, we are yours and will always be yours). Tumhare Hi Rahenge Hum out now. Stree 2, the legend returns this Independence Day, 15th August, 2024. #Stree2 #SarkateKaAatank."

Check out the song here:

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree featured Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Flora Saini, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee. The film released in 2018 and was both critically acclaimed as well as a box office hit.

Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana have reprised their roles in the second installment of the film. The film is slated to release on Independence Day. Stree 2 will clash with Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa at the box office.