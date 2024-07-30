Tamannaah's Post For <i>Aaj Ki Raat</i> Background Dancers Who Shot In 4 Degrees: "Nothing Less Than An Extreme Sport"

Tamannaah Bhatia's killer moves in Stree 2's song Aaj Ki Raat are winning hearts and how. But did you know the song was shot at 4 4-degree temperature? The actress herself revealed this in her latest Instagram Stories. On Monday, Tamannaah shared an appreciation post for all the background dancers who performed shirtless in the extreme cold. She shared a picture with the dancers and wrote, “All the boys shot this song relentlessly, commendable. Shooting this bare-chested in 4 degrees, had been nothing less than an extreme sport.” Take a look at her post below:

Aaj Ki Raat was filmed in December last year. How do we know? A few days ago, Tamannaah Bhatia shared a vlog on Instagram from the sets of Stree 2. In the video, she disclosed that the song was filmed on her birthday, December 21. She also joked about how it was so cold that she felt like turning into an ice cream. Of course, there was cake on set. But the celebration did not stop there. It was followed by another cake for the “schedule wrap” of Stree 2. The second cake was cut by Rajkummar Rao. In her caption, the actress wrote, “From Woh raat to Aaj ki Raat. Very cold by the weather, but so warm from everyone's love. One of my best birthdays ever. Waqt Barbaad kiye bina keep showering your love on #AajKiRaat from #Stree2.”

Aaj Ki Raat has been sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and Divya Kumar. The upbeat number features lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya with a composition by Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya. In case you have not already watched, check out the song video below:

Stree 2 is the follow-up to the 2018 hit Stree. This film is part of Dinesh Vijan's popular horror-comedy universe, which also features Bhediya (2022) and Munjya (2024).

Stree 2 will hit the big screens on August 15. The film features Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana in important roles.