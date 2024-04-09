Srikanth Trailer: Rajkummar Rao Shines As A Visually Impaired Boy With Big Dreams

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: rajkummar_rao)

The trailer of Rajkummar Rao's upcoming film Srikanth is finally out. The biopic's trailer opens with a quote by Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam flashing on the screen that reads, “Dream is not what you see while sleeping, it is something that does not let you sleep.” A few seconds later, we see a classroom full of students sitting in front of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. Everyone expresses what they eventually want to become. When Rajkummar Rao's turn comes, he stands up and declares, “Main desh ka pehla visually challenged president banna chahta hoon.” To this, the entire classroom laughs, mocking him. When Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam asks for his name, he replies, “Srikanth Bolla.”

Next, we see some shots of Srikanth's childhood and the problems he faces due to being visually impaired. Despite his physical disability, the boy excels at academics and becomes the head boy of his school. Eventually, when he graduates and wants to study science, he learns that there are no other options than arts for his category of students in India. Determined to challenge the Indian education system, Srikanth files a court case.

After that, Srikanth receives several invitations from the world's top universities and also falls in love with Alaya Furniturewalla's character. However, his happiness is short-lived as we witness an emotional sequence where Srikanth is not allowed to fly alone and misses a chance to be admitted to an international university. But he does not lose his spirits and builds a company, Bollant Industries, that only hires specially-abled people. Actress Jyotika, who plays Srikanth's teacher in the movie, appears as his biggest ally in the trailer.

Recently, Rajkummar Rao shared a behind-the-scenes video from the movie set on his official social media platforms. The post gained a lot of love from fans. The video features the actor meeting Srikanth Bolla in person, with both sharing smiles and engaging in conversation, creating a heartwarming moment for viewers.

Sharing the video, the star wrote: "Behind The Scenes. Some special moments and heartfelt conversations from the sets of #Srikanth.” In the same caption, he revealed the release date of the eagerly-awaited trailer: April 9."

About the film - The movie is based on the life of Indian entrepreneur Srikanth Bolla, who gained recognition as the founder of Bollant Industries, a pioneering enterprise that offers opportunities for unskilled and differently-abled individuals to manufacture eco-friendly products. Born visually impaired in 1992 in a small village near Hyderabad, India, Srikanth's story is one of remarkable perseverance and achievement. He was also the first international blind student to study at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.