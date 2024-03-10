Rajkummar Rao's Touching Note For His Late Mother: 'Miss You Everyday'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: rajkummar_rao)

RajKummar Rao has always been extremely vocal about his love and affection for his late mother, Kamlesh Yadav. RajKummar Rao's mother died in 2016, while the actor was shooting for Newton. Now, on the occasion of her death anniversary, the actor has shared an image from his wedding to Patralekhaa in 2021, where he is seen sitting in front of a photo of his late mother and blowing a kiss at her. Sharing the photo, the actor wrote: “You will always be the best mother in this world Maa. I know your blessings are always with me. Miss you every day. I love you forever.” In response to the post, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub and Samiksha Pednekar dropped heart emojis. Rasika Dugal shared folded hand emojis.

A few years ago, RajKummar Rao had shared another lovely note remembering his mother on her death anniversary. Sharing a lovely throwback image, RajKummar Rao wrote: “It's been 5 years, Maa since you left us, but, there has not even been a single day since, wherein, I haven't felt your presence. Nothing in this world would have been possible for me without your blessings and I know your blessings are still there with me...Nothing in this world would have been possible for me without your blessings and I know your blessings are still there with me. Mothers are the best and there is nothing in this world more valuable than a mother. I see you in every mother out there.”

He also added, “Mujhe pata hai aap jahan bhi hain, khush hain aur papa aur aap milkar khoob baatein karte honge aur apna aashirwaad humein dete rehte honge. I'll always try and make you proud Mummy ji. Thank you, for teaching me two valuable lessons- 1) Compassion 2)Too always have faith despite unfriendly circumstances. I am proud to be your son.”

RajKummar Rao will be seen in a bunch of exciting projects including Sri, Mr And Mrs Mahi, Stree 2, and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.







