Rajkummar Rao Remembers His Mom On Her Death Anniversary

Rajkummar Rao, who lost his mother Kamlesh Yadav five years ago while shooting for 2017 film Newton, shared an emotional post remembering her. The actor wrote that he keeps missing her "presence." On her fifth death anniversary, he posted a childhood photo of himself along with his mother and wrote a heartfelt note along with it. He wrote, "It's been 5 years, Maa, since you left us, but, there has not even been a single day since, wherein, I haven't felt your presence. Nothing in this world would have been possible for me without your blessings and I know your blessings are still there with me...

"Nothing in this world would have been possible for me without your blessings and I know your blessings are still there with me. Mothers are the best and there is nothing in this world more valuable than a mother. I see you in every mother out there." he added in his post.

The Newton actor wrote, "Mujhe pata hai aap jahan bhi hain, khush hain aur papa aur aap milkar khoob baatein karte honge aur apna aashirwaad humein dete rehte honge. I'll always try and make you proud Mummy ji. Thank you, for teaching me the two valuable lessons- 1) Compassion 2)Too always have faith despite the unfriendly circumstances. I am proud to be your son ."

Rajkummar also remembered his mother on the occasion of International Women's Day. The actor posted a short clip on Instagram to thank her and his female co-stars.

Born as Raj Kumar Yadav, Rajkummar Rao lost his father Satyapal Yadav in September 2019. In terms of work, Rajkummar Rao is gearing up for the release ofRoohi on March 11. The movie also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma in it.