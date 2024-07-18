Shraddha Kapoor And Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2 Trailer Gets Big Love From Vicky Kaushal And Kriti Sanons

A still from the trailer of Stree 2. (courtesy: YouTube)

The much-awaited trailer of Stree 2 released earlier today and it has been trending big ever since. The trailer of the comedy-film starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao was hailed by many Bollywood celebs including Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan. Sharing the trailer on his feed, Vicky Kaushal wrote, "Blockbuster trailer. Can't wait to watch it." Kriti Sanon, on the other hand wrote, "Stree is back. Bigger, scarier, funnier and crazier than before. Maza aa gya." Varun Dhawan wrote, "Stree is back."

See what they posted:

The Stree 2 trailer opens to a voice-over by Pankaj Tripathi, who announces the arrival of a new ghoul, Sarkate, a headless who rides on a horse. He says, “Stree is gone. However, the missing pages of Chanderi Puran clearly state he will come back once Stree leaves.” So “Who is coming back?” The answer – “ The one marked by the lone title in the historical record.” We can see “Sartake Ka Aatank” flashing on the big screen. Here comes Rajkummar Rao's Vicky and his friends Abhishek Banerjee (Jana), and Aparshakti Khurana (Bittu). Of course, we have Pankaj Tripathi too. They are finding ways to tackle Sartake and collect information about him.

The trailer also gives us a glimpse of the oh-so-funny dialogues, including the viral meme “Sonam bewafa hai.” Not to miss, the special dance number by Tamannaah. At the time of sharing the trailer, the makers wrote, “India's most awaited gang is back to fight Chanderi ka naya aatank.”

Watch the trailer here:

Stree 2, directed by Amar Kaushik, will release on August 15. The film is a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster Stree.