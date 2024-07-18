Stree 2 Trailer: Shraddha Kapoor And Rajkummar Rao vs Chanderi's New Villain. Let The Spook Fest Begin

A still from the trailer of Stree 2. (courtesy: YouTube)

We have a fantastic update on Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2. No points for guessing. The makers have released the trailer of the much-awaited project and it has everything. Drama. Check. Humour. Check. Thrill. Check. Now, let us know a bit about the trailer. It opens to a voice-over by Pankaj Tripathi, who announces the arrival of a new ghoul, Sarkate, a headless who rides on a horse. He says, “Stree is gone. However, the missing pages of Chanderi Puran clearly state he will come back once Stree leaves.” So “Who is coming back?” The answer – “ The one marked by the lone title in the historical record.” We can see “Sartake Ka Aatank” flashing on the big screen. Here comes Rajkummar Rao's Vicky and his friends Abhishek Banerjee (Jana), and Aparshakti Khurana (Bittu). Of course, we have Pankaj Tripathi too. They are finding ways to tackle Sartake and collect information about him.

Rajkummar Rao and his friends are also seen requesting Shraddha Kapoor's mysterious character (from Stree 1) to visit them. While his friends claim that she will not come, Rajkummar runs out of words as he sees Shraddha leap into the scene doing somersaults. An excited Rajkummar tells her, “You're really back. You are back.” We get a glimpse of the two enjoying a ride together at a fair. Towards the end, Rajkummar and his gang along with Stree are all set to fight Sartake.

The trailer also gives us a glimpse of the oh-so-funny dialogues, including the viral meme “Sonam bewafa hai.” Not to miss, the special dance number by Tamannaah. At the time of sharing the trailer, the makers wrote, “India's most awaited gang is back to fight Chanderi ka naya aatank.”

Watch the trailer here:

Stree 2, directed by Amar Kaushik, will release on August 15. The film is a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster Stree.