Shraddha Kapoor Heralds The Return Of Stree With Three New Posters

Shraddha Kapoor shard this poster. (courtesy: shraddhakapoor)

Shraddha Kapoor can't keep calm because the trailer of her upcoming filmStree 2 is all set to release this week. The actress, on Tuesday, shared three new posters on her Instagram profile, announcing the return of Stree and the dark forces that she fights. The trailer of the horror-comedy Stree 2 will release in 2 days. The first poster features the braid of Stree in the foreground. The second one features Stree and the dark forces up-close. The spook fest continues in the third poster. On Tuesday morning, Shraddha Kapoor shared this poster and she wrote, "Ek badi suchna - O Stree aa rahi hai in just 2 din (a big announcement - Stree is arriving in just 2 days). Stree 2 Trailer in 2 days! The legend returns this Independence Day, 15th August, 2024."

Sharing a second poster, the actress wrote, "Aatank jab Chanderi par chhaya, tab sabko ek hi nara yaad aaya, O Stree Raksha Karna. (When Chanderi is eclipsed by terror, only one name springs to mind - Stree, protect us) Stree 2 Trailer Out In 2 Days! The legend returns this Independence Day, 15th August, 2024."

The actress added another poster to her Instagram profile on Tuesday and she wrote in the caption, "Kaali taaqat se sabki raksha karne woh aa rahi hai bas 2 din mein ( Stree is arriving in just 2 days to protect everyone from the dark forces. Stree2 Trailer Out In 2 Days! The legend returns this Independence Day, 15th August, 2024."

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree featured Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Flora Saini, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee. The film released in 2018 and was both critically acclaimed as well as a box office hit.