Shraddha Kapoor Seeks Help From LinkedIn After Her Profile Tagged As "Fake"

Shraddha Kapoor shared an Instagram Story, revealing she couldn't access her LinkedIn profile as it was tagged as "fake." In a follow-up story, Shraddha thanked the team for responding to her query effectively.

What's Happening

In the first Instagram Story, Shraddha Kapoor wrote, "Dear LinkedIn @linkedin_in, I'm not being able to use my own account because LinkedIn thinks it's fake. Can someone please help me?"

"Account is made, premium and verified, but no one else can see it. Want to start sharing my entrepreneurial journey, getting an account itself has become a journey," the actor added.

As soon as the news got spread, LinkedIn responded to the query.

In the follow up story, Shraddha Kapoor wrote, "Team LinkedIn sorted things in less than an hour on a Saturday night." Shraddha's text followed up by a clap and a salute emoji.

Shraddha serves as the co-founder and brand ambassador of the jewellery brand Palmonas. The brand was founded in 2022.

Shraddha Kapoor's Films

Shraddha will next be seen in Nikhil Dwivedi's Naagin. In an interview with India Today, the filmmaker revealed that Shraddha was the first and only choice. The film will go on floors this year. He said, "She was excited. She was the first one to come on board. I approached her first with the idea, and she was sold. She can't wait to start the shoot, now that the script is ready." Shraddha Kapoor delivered one of the biggest hits of the last year, Stree 2 where she reprised her role as Stree.