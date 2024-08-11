Katrina Kaif On <i>Devar</i> Sunny Kaushal's <i>Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba</i>: "Had To Keep Pausing It To Tell My Husband..."

Katrina Kaif showered praise on devar Sunny Kaushal for his terrific performance in the Netflix film hir Aayi Haseen Dilruba. After watching the film, Katrina Kaif wrote a note on her Instagram stories. About the film, Katrina wrote, "Loved...too much fun... had to keep pausing it to tell my husband my theories about the plot..." Praising Sunny Kaushal, Katrina wrote, "Aaahh you took me by surprise and after seeing this side of you anything you say is right, you are always right and the best devar one can ever imagine... promise never to bother you..." FYI, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is the sequel to Haseen Dilruba, which premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix in July 2021. Vikrant Massey, Taapsee Pannu and Harshvardhan Rane headlined the film. The film was a twisted tale of love and revenge which received mixed reactions from critics and audience alike.

Earlier Vicky gave his younger brother a shout out. He wrote, "You have truly surprised me with your ability to pull off such a twisted character. So tastefully done, I know how excited you were to take up this part and could see you having fun playing it through and through. So proud. Onwards and Upwards brother." Vicky also attended the special screening of the film with parents Sham and Veena Kaushal.

Sunny Kaushal made his debut in 2016 with Sunshine Music Tours and Travels. He later worked in films like Gold and The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye. Prior to acting, Sunny worked as an assistant director on films like My Friend Pinto and Gunday.