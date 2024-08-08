At <i>Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba</i> Screening: Vicky Kaushal With Family, Taapsee Pannu And Others

Ahead of the release of much-awaited Netflix film Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba , the makers hosted a special screening in Mumbai on Thursday night. The lead cast of the film Vikrant Massey, Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Kaushal and Jimmy Shergill arrived at the event in style. Sunny's big brother Vicky Kaushal stole the limelight at the event as he posed with parents Sham Kaushal, Veena Kaushal and Sunny on the red carpet. The Kaushal brothers twinned in black. They posed for the shutterbugs. The leading lady Taapsee Pannu also chose black for the night. Taapsee amped up the style quotient with a red bow-like sash on her black dress. She posed with her BFF and writer of the film Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba Kanika Dhillon on the red carpet. Jimmy Shergill and Sunny Kaushal are the new entrants in the sequel of the 2021 film Haseen Dilruba. Take a look at the pictures from the screening:

Among other attendees were Sharad Kelkar, director Anand L Rai, Dia Mirza. Taapsee gave the paparazzi a picture-perfect moment as she recreated the signature pose of her another upcoming film Khel Khel Mein. The film will hit theatres on August 15.

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is the sequel to Haseen Dilruba, which premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix in July 2021. Vikrant Massey, Taapsee Pannu and Harshvardhan Rane headlined the film. The film was a twisted tale of love and revenge which received mixed reactions from critics and audience alike. Taapsee (Rani) and Vikrant (Rishu) will reprise their roles in the new installment.

Sharing the challenges of re-creating the frenzy around the character Rani, Taapsee told media, "Apart from that, performance-wise, it was not that challenging, as after doing the first part, I knew what the audience liked about the character and what not. So, this time I got a chance for the correction. I approached Part Two (Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba) with more confidence than I did with Part One (Haseen Dillruba). I hope the audience feels the same way. This time the character is darker, and edgier and the stakes are high."