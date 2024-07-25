Vicky Kaushal's Shout Out To Brother Sunny's <i>Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba</i> Trailer: "Can't Wait"

Vicky Kaushal, who is basking in the success of his latest offering Bad Newz, gave the loudest shout out to the trailer of his brother Sunny's upcoming Netflix film Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. Sharing the trailer on his Instagram feed, Vicky wrote, "Too many favourites in one film. Loved the twists and tuns in the first part, this one seems even crazier. Can't wait. See what Vicky Kaushal posted:

Watch the trailer below:

The makers of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba released the new posters of the film last week. Sharing the poster on social media, Taapsee Pannu wrote, "Khoon ko mitaye ye baarish, yahi hain iss kaatilana ishq ki guzaarish. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, coming on 9 August, only on Netflix." Sunny Kaushal commented on the post, "Asli aashiqui koi humse seekhe Raniji." Check out the first poster here:

Earlier, Taapsee Pannu shared the teaser and she wrote, "9 August ki Hasseen shaam, Dillruba ke naam. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, is out on 9 August, only on Netflix."

ICYMI: The first part of the film titled Haseen Dilruba featured Taapsee Pannu as Rani, with Vikrant Massey playing her husband Rishabh, and Harshvardhan Rane portraying her lover, Neel Tripathi. In this installment, Rani marries Rishabh, a small-town man smitten with her at first sight. However, she senses a lack of passion in their marriage. Harshvardhan Rane's character enters the scene and alters the dynamics of their relationship. Together, Rani and Rishabh execute a plan inspired by her favourite murder mystery novel.

The first part of the film premiered on OTT platform Netflix in July 2021. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is slated to release on August 9. The film also stars Jimmy Shergill.