Ahead Of <i>Coolie</i> Release, How Rajinikanth's Last 5 Films Fared At The Box Office

This Independence Day weekend, Coolie storms into theatres. But before the superstar takes over again, let's rewind to Rajinikanth's last five releases, a historic blockbuster and few misfires.

Advance bookings for Coolie are already off the charts, topping Rs 20 crore in India and crossing $4 million overseas. The film is set for a major box-office face-off, and early pre-sale trends show Rajinikanth's latest firmly ahead.

Here's how his previous films performed at the ticket window:

Vettaiyan (2024)

In 2024, Vettaiyan brought two legends together, Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan. The grounded, close-to-real narrative earned praise, and the film opened with Rs 37 crore gross and Rs 31.7 crore net on Day 1, backed by Rs 17.39 crore in advance bookings. Still, against a Rs 300 crore budget, it finished at Rs 240 crore.

Lal Salaam (2024)

Just months earlier, on February 9, 2024, Lal Salaam directed by Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa hit the screens. Featuring the superstar in an extended cameo, the Rs 60 crore sports drama had a Rs 3.5 crore net opening and ended with Rs 19 crore, marking a rare commercial disappointment.

Jailer (2023)

In 2023 came the unstoppable Jailer. With a Rs 200 crore budget, it stormed in with Rs 44.5 crore net on Day 1 and Rs 12.8 crore in advance bookings. The film raked in Rs 600 crore worldwide, becoming the year's highest-grossing Tamil movie and securing Jailer 2.

Annaatthe (2021)

Diwali 2021 saw Annaatthe, a family drama reuniting Rajinikanth with Meena and Kushboo. Opening at Rs 29.9 crore net with Rs 23.25 crore in advance sales, it crossed Rs 200 crore despite mixed reviews.

Darbar (2020)

Back in 2020, Darbar, directed by A R Murugadoss, opened at Rs 30.8 crore net with Rs 23.7 crore in advance bookings. Mixed reviews didn't stop it from hitting the Rs 200 crore mark.

Five films, five very different box-office journeys. Now, with Coolie riding massive hype and strong advance sales, August 14 will reveal if Rajinikanth can outshine even Jailer and deliver his next mega-blockbuster.