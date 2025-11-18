Old Viral Video Accusing Priyanka Chopra Of Using 'Hired Fans' For PR Resurfaces Online

As excitement builds around Priyanka Chopra's newly titled film Varanasi, a 2018 airport video of the actress, long forgotten by many, has resurfaced on social media. The clip has sparked renewed allegations that her PR team once used "hired fans" to create buzz around her public appearances.

Old Video Reignites Accusations Of PR Theatrics

In the video, the same two fans appear to run after Priyanka twice within minutes - first at the airport entrance and then again in front of the media - leading some internet users to suggest the moment was orchestrated. Many called the behaviour suspicious, questioning why the same people would chase a celebrity across terminals.

Online reactions have been swift. One user commented, "2 people ask for autographs...and the same people ask for it again on the 2nd terminal in front of media to Priyanka Chopra as if they were her fans. .. A big thumbs down, PC!!"

Another wrote, "She is literally handling her own fan page," while a third added, "Full fake personality, fake accent."

The resurfacing of the video has overshadowed what was otherwise a celebratory moment for the cast and crew of Varanasi, especially with Priyanka returning to India and re-engaging with fans and media.

Priyanka's Collaboration With Mahesh Babu And Prithviraj Sukumaran

Despite the noise online, Priyanka Chopra has remained focused on her professional commitments. After the Globetrotter event in Hyderabad, she shared on Instagram a series of photos featuring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, expressing her excitement about the project.

"Working alongside these two legends of the Telugu and Malayalam industries, and coming together for an SS Rajamouli film, is already such a privilege. On top of that we're promoting our movie with the international media, almost a year ahead of its release! Seeing their reactions and the anticipation building is exciting to say the least. By God's grace, we will live up to your expectations," she wrote.

The Globetrotter event, held on November 15, marked the official unveiling of Varanasi, previously known as SSMB29.

