Priyanka Chopra To Take Home Rs 30 Crore For SS Rajamouli's <i>Varanasi</i>: Report

Priyanka Chopra is back with a bang. Her much-anticipated return to Indian cinema sees her playing Mandakini in SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. What has captured everyone's attention is the staggering fee she has commanded, which makes her the highest-paid actress in Bollywood, overtaking Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt.

According to a Firstpost report, Priyanka Chopra has demanded Rs 30 crore for her portrayal of Mandakini in Varanasi.

The Globetrotter Event

On November 15, 2025, the Globetrotter event was organised in Hyderabad for the official title reveal of SS Rajamouli's Varanasi. Formerly referred to as SSMB29, the film boasts a star-studded cast featuring maestros of the Indian film industry: Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

While only the audience in Hyderabad witnessed the first glimpses of the film, the director and cast revealed it to the world today. "Varanasi to the World," read SS Rajamouli's caption.

Mahesh Babu wrote, "Taking in every bit of the love and energy... Here's our #Varanasi to the world. Thank you to my fans, the media, and everyone who travelled from afar and showered the team with so much affection... See you all again very soon..."

Priyanka Chopra's caption read, "Just a glimpse... yet so much more. #Varanasi. Thank you for all the love towards our movie and towards us. With gratitude."

First Glimpses Of Varanasi

The teaser opens with a breathtaking drone view of Varanasi, renowned as one of the oldest cities in India, dating back to 521 CE.

The camera then shifts to the asteroid Sambhavi striking the Earth, showing glimpses of Antarctica, Africa, and other locations, including the Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi. It culminates with a shot of Mahesh Babu as Rudhra, riding a bull with a trishul in hand.

The release date for Varanasi has not yet been fixed, but it is expected to hit cinemas in 2027.

ALSO READ | Varanasi: Mahesh Babu-Priyanka Chopra Starrer Revealed To The World, Fans Call It "Madness On Screen"