<i>Varanasi</i>: Mahesh Babu-Priyanka Chopra Starrer Revealed To The World, Fans Call It "Madness On Screen"

On November 15, 2025, the Globetrotter event was organised in Hyderabad for the title reveal of SS Rajamouli's Varanasi. Earlier known as SSMB29, the film's star cast includes maestros of the Indian film industry - Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

While only the spectators in Hyderabad witnessed the first glimpses of the film, the director and the star cast have revealed it to the world today. "Varanasi to the World," read SS Rajamouli's caption.

Mahesh Babu wrote, "Taking in every bit of the love and energy... Here's our #Varanasi to the world. Thank you to my fans, media and everyone who came from far and showered the team with so much affection... See you all again very soon..."

Priyanka Chopra's caption read, "Just a glimpse.. yet so much more. #Varanasi. Thank you for all the love towards our movie and towards us. With gratitude."

First Glimpses Of Varanasi

The teaser begins with a stunning drone view of Varanasi, also renowned as an ancient city in India, from 521 CE.

The camera shifts to asteroid Sambhavi hitting the Earth, and shows glimpses of Antarctica, Africa, and other cities, including the Manikarnika Ghaat in Vaaranaasi (aka Varanasi). It ends at Mahesh Babu's shot as Rudhra riding a bull with a trishul in hand.

The release date of Varanasi is not fixed, but it will hit theatres in 2027.

Fans React To Varanasi's First Glimpses

A user wrote on X, "Pure madness on screen! Rajamouli sir's vision + Mahesh Babu sir's aura = unmatched energy."

The final shot gave literal chills. 🔥🔥 — BhagatSingh (@Bhagatsingh289) November 16, 2025

Another commented, "Varanasi's vibes hit harder than a Rajamouli plot twist-fans turning ghats into fan-fests, and that teaser? It's got more epic than the Ganges has steps!"

One social media user wrote, "Bro, even the Ganga is blushing after this promo."

A Mahesh Babu fan commented, "MaheshBabu was underutilised all these years, and SS Rajamouli is going to show his true potential."

Love the jumping of eras from 7000 BC to 3000 BC to present. Looks like a very layered story packaged in good CGI. — Sushant Chaturvedi (@ShawshankOne) November 16, 2025

The first glimpses of this epic drama look promising, and it seems to have taken inspiration from Hindu mythology. The VFX of Varanasi are off the charts, and fans can't wait to know the release date.

