Who Is Sara Arjun, The 20-Year-Old <i>Dhurandhar</i> Actress Making Her Debut Opposite 40-Year-Old Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is set to debut in cinemas next month, and a fiery trailer for the film was released on social media earlier today, November 18. The star-studded cast features Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Akshaye Khanna in key roles. While these stars have captured the attention of their fans, many are curious about Sara Arjun, the film's leading lady.

Here's Everything You Need To Know About Sara Arjun

1. Born in 2005, Sara Arjun is the daughter of Indian actor Raj Arjun, best known for his portrayal of antagonist Farookh Malik in the 2017 film Secret Superstar.

2. Sara made her on-screen debut at just 18 months old in a TV commercial. She went on to become a sought-after child actress, appearing in over 100 adverts.

3. She gained widespread recognition at the age of 6 for her role as Nila in Deiva Thirumagal. She starred alongside Tamil superstar Vikram, who played her father in the film.

4. Beyond her early roles, Sara has appeared in various films across Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. She made her Bollywood debut with the 2013 film Ek Thi Daayan.

5. Some of her notable films include Saivam, Saand Ki Aankh, and the Ponniyin Selvan series.

Sara Arjun Shares Her Working Experience In Dhurandhar

At the trailer launch of Dhurandhar, Sara Arjun shared her experience of working on the film. The actress said, "It was an absolute blessing to be a part of this madness. These are some of the most versatile actors in our country. I have been dreaming of this my whole life, but now that it's finally happening, I keep asking my parents to pinch me. I just want to thank everyone for giving me this chance. Everybody has just been so good to me."

Speaking about Sara, producer Jyoti Deshpande said, "She packs a punch in the film and holds her own. She is one of the dhurandhars in the film."

Director Aditya Dhar revealed that the team conducted nearly 1,300 auditions before selecting Sara for the role. He said, "Mukesh had done almost 1,300 auditions and she was the one we chose. She was brilliant and simply the best. She is going to be a rockstar."

Dhurandhar is said to be inspired by real-life incidents and is slated for a theatrical release on December 5.

