Neha Dhupia Reveals How She Finds Inspiration In Akshaye Khanna's Career Choices: "<i>Hum Bhi 6 Saal Ghar Hi Baith Jate Hain</i>"

Neha Dhupia has been open about her struggles with mental health during slow phases in her career. Despite her recent success in shows like Single Papa and Perfect Family, the actress admitted to being anxious when faced with a lack of projects.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Neha discussed how work doesn't always lead to more work in the industry and how she finds inspiration in Akshaye Khanna's career choices.

Akshaye is known for being highly selective about his projects and appearing on screen sparingly. She said, "The conversion has to be there. If my work in the latest two shows doesn't convert into anything, then there is no point. Does work lead to good work? I don't know sometimes… then you see the trajectory of Akshaye Khanna and then you think, Hum bhi 6 saal ghar hi baith jate hain (We should also sit at home for 6 years). It is just hoping that work will lead to work.”

Neha further opened up about feeling helpless when she was unable to land acting jobs for a period of three to four years. The actress said, "I do get anxiety when I'm not working.. Even after 20 years in the industry, when the lights are out, I do put my head into a pillow and cry. I did it three days ago. Do I have my reasons? Yes, Is anybody listening? I don't know. I don't want to make a sob story about this because I love the business of movies. I feel it won't let me down.”

Neha discussed the challenges actors face in the industry, where they're often advised to develop a thick skin. However, she emphasised that constantly facing rejection and judgment can be overwhelming. “The part that matters the most is that when you are not working, everybody around you is working. You see life pass by. The only difference between me and a newcomer is that I know how to get past these things, I have been anxious so many times," the actress continued.

“I get so tired when there is no acting jobs for 3-4 years but by the grace of God, I am never out of work because I do so many things. It is an exhausting but rewarding business," she added.

Akshaye Khanna's last two releases, Chhaava and Dhurandhar, have been phenomenal successes at the box office. In Chhaava, the actor played the role of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb and the film grossed Rs 800 crore worldwide. Dhurandhar featured Akshaye as the Pakistani gangster Rehman Dakait. The film is currently running in theatres and has already earned over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide.