Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Shares Cryptic Posts On Misuse Of Silence: "Silence That Punishes Someone Else Is Power Play"

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala, a psychotherapist based in the United States, recently shared two intriguing Instagram Stories about how people use silence in relationships to manipulate and abuse others.

Differentiating between two kinds of silent treatment, Trishala wrote: "Healthy silence taken to cool down—communicated clearly."

"Harmful silent treatment used to make someone feel small or desperate," she added.

"Silence that protects your nervous system is self-respect. Silence that punishes someone else is power play," Trishala continued.

Trishala often shares cryptic Instagram posts prioritizing mental health concerns.

"Over time, the silent treatment erodes your sense of safety, your self-trust, and your belief that relationships are supposed to be places where problems can be worked through instead of being weaponized against you," she shared in another post.

Trishala and Sanjay's Relationship Dynamics

Last year, Sanjay Dutt turned 66, and he received a heartfelt wish from his daughter. Sharing a throwback picture with him, Trishala wrote, "Love You More Each Day."

On August 10, Trishala celebrated her birthday, and Sanjay didn't forget to wish her.

Sanjay Dutt shares Trishala with his first wife, Richa Sharma, who died in 1996 from a brain tumor. Trishala currently lives in the United States and works as a psychotherapist.

Sanjay later married Maanayata Dutt in 2008. In 2010, the couple welcomed twins—a son, Shahraan, and a daughter, Iqra.

While Trishala prefers to stay out of the limelight, Shahraan and Iqra make occasional appearances on their parents' social media feeds.

Sanjay Dutt's Work

Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, which proved to be a Midas touch at the box office. Globally, the film minted more than ₹1,200 crore, including ₹820 crore in India and counting.