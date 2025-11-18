<i>Dhurandhar</i> Trailer Reactions: Internet Sees <i>Animal</i> Vibes In Ranveer Singh, Worries About Censors

The trailer for Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar was unveiled earlier today. Ranveer Singh presents a never-before-seen avatar, with wrath, fury, and violence at its core. The stellar cast also includes Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, each adding layers to the robust plot inspired by real events, which explores terrorism and India's unwavering efforts to "infiltrate the very core of terrorism in Pakistan."
Internet Reactions
The intensity of the Dhurandhar trailer has left audiences astounded. While some have mentioned it could be trimmed, others are in awe of Akshaye Khanna's screen presence and Ranveer Singh's striking comeback.
One Internet user even compared it to Ranbir Kapoor's Animal trailer: "After Animal, #Dhurandhar is the only trailer that's giving me I-CAN'T-MISS-IT-IN-THEATRE vibes."
After Animal, #Dhurandhar is the only trailer that's giving me I-CAN'T-MISS-IT-IN-THEATRE vibes— ®|$#! (@SkyStar04510789) November 18, 2025
Excellent! but the only issue is we don't know how many scissors is cbfc going to use on it, coz forget about A certificate, with this much violence, an uncut release looks difficult pic.twitter.com/wEWppS6mY1
Another comparison stated: "After Animal, two years later... excited and seated for Dhurandhar."
After “Animal”, 2 years later — excited & seated for Dhurandhar.— Zeel Chotaliya (@ChotaliyaZeel) November 18, 2025
I just love when MEN are written by MEN and here toh …. 🙆🏻♂️💀☠️#Dhurandhar #DhurandharTrailer#RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/wvxSETlo0M
Ranveer in #Dhurandhar>>> Ranbir in Animal. No debate.— T (@SRKsSquad) November 18, 2025
OTTness is Singh's territory, and he owns it with lot of flamboyance. pic.twitter.com/EGoAnzWzs4
Some viewers were impressed with the casting; one person remarked, "The casting choice clearly shows the director knew what he was doing. Everyone is INSANE."
While a few commented that the trailer cut could have been "crisper," others were impressed, saying, "Give the editor of this trailer his flowers - a four-minute cut without revealing much about the film, exciting introductions of the cast, powerful dialogues, packed with action and brutality!"
Give the editor of this trailer his flowers - A4-Minute cut without revealing much about the film, exciting intros of cast, dumdaar dialogues, packed with action and brutality!— Manakdeep Singh Kharaud (@Iam_MKharaud) November 18, 2025
Theatre experience gonna be wild🔥#Dhurandhar pic.twitter.com/kDLZ9fqAvh
Here's a look at some of the reactions:
INSANE TRAILER CUT. Right up there with some of my favourites. The opening scene had me shook. Aditya Dhar means business & it shows. His vengeance is visible through the run-time of the trailer & its aggressive nature. Absolutely brutal & gory. I'm so seated! #Dhurandhar pic.twitter.com/FaMfsil2lV— Kshamik (@Kshamik4) November 18, 2025
Decent trailer— ℕ𝕖𝕖𝕝 (@WittyKumar) November 18, 2025
Still im seated to see this faceoff loaded with full of gore.
Ranveer amped it up with his 'dhamaka' dialouge even in lesser screentime. 🔥 #Dhurandhar pic.twitter.com/RVZw3V3yit
What a MAD trailer!!🔥🔥 A lengthy 4-minute trailer and still cut this brilliantly, it looks insane… easily one of the finest & interesting action trailer cuts in years. Brutal, raw, and unapologetic… #Dhurandhar is about to go crazy. pic.twitter.com/gyp2ubNP40— ZeMo (@ZeM6108) November 18, 2025
BGM thunderous. Production design insane 💥#Dhurandhar trailer is an absolute MONSTER and it's Kadak to the next level. #RanveerSingh rises as the Angel of Death and it's TERRIFYINGLY EPIC. pic.twitter.com/sl3iYnZFhm— अपना Bollywood🎥 (@Apna_Bollywood) November 18, 2025
Hooked.— BRIJWA SRK FAN 👑 (@BrijwaSRKman) November 18, 2025
Every character is intriguing.
Seems like they are saving Ranveer's wrath for the big screen.
Aditya Dhar is a master at blending nationalistic sentiments with very high technical standards
This one's gonna be fun watch, though I have my doubts with respect to business https://t.co/9MbLYZVqM6
What have you done @AdityaDharFilms cooked so hard man 🔥 🔥 #DhurandharTrailer pic.twitter.com/PROFwJRA4j— Shahid (@CinephileScribe) November 18, 2025
MADNESS through and through. One of my favourite trailer cuts in recent times. The rhythm built with the soundtrack and the choices made in the edit are a pure work of art. Love the raw brutality and the stylish treatment. Too cool to ignore, FDFS confirmed #Dhurandhar pic.twitter.com/DCWiE6UjHH— Vighnesh Kurbet (@vkeditfiles) November 18, 2025
The film releases in theatres on December 5, 2025.
