<i>Dhurandhar</i> Trailer Reactions: Internet Sees <i>Animal</i> Vibes In Ranveer Singh, Worries About Censors

The trailer for Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar was unveiled earlier today. Ranveer Singh presents a never-before-seen avatar, with wrath, fury, and violence at its core. The stellar cast also includes Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, each adding layers to the robust plot inspired by real events, which explores terrorism and India's unwavering efforts to "infiltrate the very core of terrorism in Pakistan."

Internet Reactions

The intensity of the Dhurandhar trailer has left audiences astounded. While some have mentioned it could be trimmed, others are in awe of Akshaye Khanna's screen presence and Ranveer Singh's striking comeback.

One Internet user even compared it to Ranbir Kapoor's Animal trailer: "After Animal, #Dhurandhar is the only trailer that's giving me I-CAN'T-MISS-IT-IN-THEATRE vibes."

Excellent! but the only issue is we don't know how many scissors is cbfc going to use on it, coz forget about A certificate, with this much violence, an uncut release looks difficult pic.twitter.com/wEWppS6mY1 — ®|$#! (@SkyStar04510789) November 18, 2025

Another comparison stated: "After Animal, two years later... excited and seated for Dhurandhar."

I just love when MEN are written by MEN and here toh …. 🙆🏻‍♂️💀☠️#Dhurandhar #DhurandharTrailer#RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/wvxSETlo0M — Zeel Chotaliya (@ChotaliyaZeel) November 18, 2025

OTTness is Singh's territory, and he owns it with lot of flamboyance. pic.twitter.com/EGoAnzWzs4 — T (@SRKsSquad) November 18, 2025

Some viewers were impressed with the casting; one person remarked, "The casting choice clearly shows the director knew what he was doing. Everyone is INSANE."

While a few commented that the trailer cut could have been "crisper," others were impressed, saying, "Give the editor of this trailer his flowers - a four-minute cut without revealing much about the film, exciting introductions of the cast, powerful dialogues, packed with action and brutality!"

Theatre experience gonna be wild🔥#Dhurandhar pic.twitter.com/kDLZ9fqAvh — Manakdeep Singh Kharaud (@Iam_MKharaud) November 18, 2025

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

INSANE TRAILER CUT. Right up there with some of my favourites. The opening scene had me shook. Aditya Dhar means business & it shows. His vengeance is visible through the run-time of the trailer & its aggressive nature. Absolutely brutal & gory. I'm so seated! #Dhurandhar pic.twitter.com/FaMfsil2lV — Kshamik (@Kshamik4) November 18, 2025

Decent trailer

Still im seated to see this faceoff loaded with full of gore.



Ranveer amped it up with his 'dhamaka' dialouge even in lesser screentime. 🔥 #Dhurandhar pic.twitter.com/RVZw3V3yit — ℕ𝕖𝕖𝕝 (@WittyKumar) November 18, 2025

What a MAD trailer!!🔥🔥 A lengthy 4-minute trailer and still cut this brilliantly, it looks insane… easily one of the finest & interesting action trailer cuts in years. Brutal, raw, and unapologetic… #Dhurandhar is about to go crazy. pic.twitter.com/gyp2ubNP40 — ZeMo (@ZeM6108) November 18, 2025

BGM thunderous. Production design insane 💥#Dhurandhar trailer is an absolute MONSTER and it's Kadak to the next level. #RanveerSingh rises as the Angel of Death and it's TERRIFYINGLY EPIC. pic.twitter.com/sl3iYnZFhm — अपना Bollywood🎥 (@Apna_Bollywood) November 18, 2025

Hooked.

Every character is intriguing.

Seems like they are saving Ranveer's wrath for the big screen.



Aditya Dhar is a master at blending nationalistic sentiments with very high technical standards



This one's gonna be fun watch, though I have my doubts with respect to business https://t.co/9MbLYZVqM6 — BRIJWA SRK FAN 👑 (@BrijwaSRKman) November 18, 2025

MADNESS through and through. One of my favourite trailer cuts in recent times. The rhythm built with the soundtrack and the choices made in the edit are a pure work of art. Love the raw brutality and the stylish treatment. Too cool to ignore, FDFS confirmed #Dhurandhar pic.twitter.com/DCWiE6UjHH — Vighnesh Kurbet (@vkeditfiles) November 18, 2025

The film releases in theatres on December 5, 2025.

