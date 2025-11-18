Advertisement

Dhurandhar Trailer Reactions: Internet Sees Animal Vibes In Ranveer Singh, Worries About Censors

The stellar cast of Dhurandhar also includes Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
<i>Dhurandhar</i> Trailer Reactions: Internet Sees <i>Animal</i> Vibes In Ranveer Singh, Worries About Censors
Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar (L) and Ranbir Kapoor in Animal (R)
New Delhi:

The trailer for Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar was unveiled earlier today. Ranveer Singh presents a never-before-seen avatar, with wrath, fury, and violence at its core. The stellar cast also includes Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, each adding layers to the robust plot inspired by real events, which explores terrorism and India's unwavering efforts to "infiltrate the very core of terrorism in Pakistan."

Internet Reactions

The intensity of the Dhurandhar trailer has left audiences astounded. While some have mentioned it could be trimmed, others are in awe of Akshaye Khanna's screen presence and Ranveer Singh's striking comeback.

One Internet user even compared it to Ranbir Kapoor's Animal trailer: "After Animal, #Dhurandhar is the only trailer that's giving me I-CAN'T-MISS-IT-IN-THEATRE vibes."

Another comparison stated: "After Animal, two years later... excited and seated for Dhurandhar."

Some viewers were impressed with the casting; one person remarked, "The casting choice clearly shows the director knew what he was doing. Everyone is INSANE."

While a few commented that the trailer cut could have been "crisper," others were impressed, saying, "Give the editor of this trailer his flowers - a four-minute cut without revealing much about the film, exciting introductions of the cast, powerful dialogues, packed with action and brutality!"

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

The film releases in theatres on December 5, 2025.

ALSO READ Dhurandhar Trailer Out: Ranveer Singh Unleashes The Wrath Of God On Pakistani Terrorists In His Most Violent Film

Show full article

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Dhurandhar Trailer, Dhurandhar Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar Trailer Reactions
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com