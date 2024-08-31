Abhishek Banerjee Opens Up About Real-Life Spooky Incident In Delhi

Abhishek Banerjee is currently enjoying the success of Stree 2. The film is headlined by Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. The story revolves around a headless entity terrorising the people of Chanderi. In an interview with Instant Bollywood, Abhishek has opened up about a real-life spooky encounter. Recalling his childhood days, the actor-casting director said, “Mujhe pehle, bachpan mei bhooto se bohot darr lagta thha. [I was very scared of ghosts during my childhood.]” When asked whether he has seen any ghosts, Abhishek replied, “Bhoot aise dikhte nahi hai, woh toh baas hote hai [Ghosts are not simply seen, they just exist.]”

Recollecting one ghostly experience in Delhi, Abhishek Banerjee revealed, “Delhi mei ekbar hua tha. Auto mei main jaa raha thha aur samne ek white saree mei mujhe ek figure dikha. Toh maine auto waale ko bola speed dheere karlo, woh samne aunty khari hai. Toh auto waale ne bola, ‘Saamne koi nahi hai sir. Upar mat dekho, upar mat dekho'. Woh bhagane laaga auto ko. Aur woh split second mei jab maine aankh upar ki toh mujhe saamne sahi mei koi nahi dikha. [It happened once in Delhi. I was travelling by an autorickshaw and I spotted a figure in a white saree. So, I told the auto driver to slow down as a woman was standing in front. The auto driver said, ‘There is no one in front sir. Don't look up, don't look up.' He started speeding the vehicle. And in that split second when I looked up, I actually saw no one right in front of me.]”

Abhishek Banerjee added that the scary occurrence happened at Kailash Colony. Later on, he learned that it was a “common” phenomenon and many Delhiites had come across the white saree-draped figure in the past.

Abhishek Banerjee essayed the role of Jana in Stree 2. The horror comedy also features Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurana in important roles.