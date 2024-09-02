Rajkummar Rao On Wife Patralekhaa's Performance In <I>IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack</I>: "My Heart Is Filled With Pride"

Rajkummar Rao shared a loved-up post for his wife Patralekhaa, days after her latest Netflix show IC814: The Kandahar Hijack dropped on Netflix. Sharing pics of the actress from the series, Rajkummar heaped praises on her performance in the show and wrote, "My dearest @patralekhaa My heart is filled with pride seeing you getting so much love for your performance in #IC814 where some reviewers said your performance shines the most in the show or yours is their favourite performance in the show. I've seen you working so hard, in these last couple of years, shooting and then not shooting for months and then shooting 2 things back to back. I've always had this immense faith in you and I knew it was just that one right piece of work where people would notice you and your talent and would shower all their love and praises on you. It started with #CityLights where you were the best thing in the film and now #IC814. #Phule and #GulkandaTales are yet to release where you are phenomenal again. Your Grit and Passion for your work is truly inspiring my love and nobody deserves this more than you. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Cherish this moment. I Love you. Your proud Husband."

ICYDK: Rajkummar Rao married his longtime girlfriend and actress Patralekhaa in November 2021. The couple worked together in the 2014 film CityLights. They also shared screen space in Samjhana.

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao is basking in the success of Stree 2, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurrana, Abhishek Banerjee and Pankaj Tripathi. The film has collected Rs 453.60 crore within 16 days of its release. The film, released on Independence Day witnessed a box office clash with John Abraham's Vedaa and Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu's Khel Khel Mein.

Patralekhaa, on the other hand, was last seen in Wild Wild Punjab. She has appeared in films such as Love Games, Badnaam Gali and Nanu Ki Jaanu among others.