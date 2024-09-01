<i>Stree 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 17: Shraddha Kapoor And Rajkummar Rao's Film Refuses To Slow Down

The box office numbers for Stree 2 saw a huge spike on its third Sunday. On day 17, the Amar Kaushik directorial earned ₹16 crore in the domestic market, according to a Sacnilk report. With this, the horror-comedy has crossed the ₹450 crore-mark. So far, Stree 2 has amassed ₹458.15 crore, the report added. Headlined by Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, the project also features Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana and Vijay Raaz. Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar have cameo appearances in the film. Stree 2 clashed at the box office with Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor's Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh's Vedaa.

On Saturday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a note on X (formerly Twitter) to share the day 16 box office figures of Stree 2. He wrote, “#Stree2 maintains its stronghold as it enters Weekend 3... Biz on [third] Fri [₹ 9.25 cr] witnesses an upward trend compared to [second] Thu [₹ 9.10 cr], with multiplexes reporting notable gains... Expect big growth on [third] Sat - Sun. [Week 3] Fri 9.25 cr. Total: ₹ 462.85 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Stree 2 2.5 out of 5 stars. He said, “Stree 2 goes maddeningly amiss in a scene in a mental asylum. One was under the impression that Hindi cinema had shelved its outdated notions of insanity and moved on for good measure. The portrayal of the inmates of the institution is outright offensive. A Bollywood A-lister puts in a special appearance here but that cannot wipe out the blot that the calamitous insensitivity leaves on the film.”

Stree 2 has been collectively produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande under their banners Maddock Films and Jio Studios. The film is a sequel to the 2018 film Stree. The franchise is a part of Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe, which also includes Roohi, Bhediya and Munjya.