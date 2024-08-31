<i>Stree 2</i> Box Office Collection: A New Milestone For Shraddha Kapoor And Rajkummar Rao's Film

Advertisement

Stree 2 Box Office Collection: A New Milestone For Shraddha Kapoor And Rajkummar Rao's Film

Stree 2 also features Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana and Vijay Raaz

Read Time: 2 mins
A still from Stree 2. (courtesy: maddockfilms)

Stree 2 is not just wowing audiences, it is also making history at the box office. After becoming the highest-grossing film in its second weekend, the horror-comedy has now achieved the title of the highest-grossing Hindi film in its second week. This milestone was highlighted in a note shared by Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh on X (formerly Twitter). The film has surpassed the records of blockbuster hits such as Baahubali 2 (Hindi version), Gadar 2, Animal and Jawan. In his note, Taran Adarsh wrote, "#Stree2 creates HISTORY again... Becomes the HIGHEST GROSSING Hindi film in Week 2... Surpasses Week 2 numbers of Baahubali 2 Hindi, Gadar 2, Animal and Jawan.”

Taran Adarsh added,  “With no major release/s to challenge its biz this week, Stree 2 is expected to maintain its momentum for the third consecutive week... Expect a significant spike in biz on [third] Sat and Sun. From urban centres to mass markets and from multiplexes to single screens, the trends have been nothing short of EXTRAORDINARY.”

Mentioning the figures, the trade analyst added, “[Week 2] Fri 19.30 cr, Sat 33.80 cr, Sun 40.75 cr, Mon 20.20 cr, Tue 12.25 cr, Wed 10.40 cr, Thu 9.10 cr. Total: ₹ 453.60 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice #Stree2 biz at a glance… Week 1: Rs 307.80 cr [incl Wed previews; full-fledged release on Thu] Week 2: ₹ 145.80 cr Total: ₹ 453.60 cr #India biz. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice.”

As for the latest box office figures, on day 16, the Amar Kaushik-directed film minted Rs 8.1 crore, according to a report by Sacnilk. So far, Stree 2, headlined by Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, has collected ₹441.5 crore, the report added.

In addition to the leading duo, Stree 2 also features Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana and Vijay Raaz. The project has been bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande under their banners Maddock Films and Jio Studios.

