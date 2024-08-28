<i>Stree 2</i> Director Amar Kaushik On Deleting This Rajkummar Rao Scene: "Sometimes You Have To Kill Your Darling To..."

Advertisement

Stree 2 Director Amar Kaushik On Deleting This Rajkummar Rao Scene: "Sometimes You Have To Kill Your Darling To..."

"I agree it's a funny scene like other scenes," wrote Amar Kaushik

Read Time: 2 mins
Rajkummar Rao shared this image. (courtesy: rajkummar_rao)
New Delhi:

Rajkummar Rao shared pictures from a deleted Stree 2 scene on Instagram. In the pictures, the actor is seen dressed as a woman and he is seen sporting long hair. Rajkummar Rao captioned the post, "One of my favourite scenes from the film which didn't make it to the Final Cut. Kya aap log dekhna chahte hain ye scene film mein? Aap sab batao (do you guys want to see this scene in the film). In the comments section, the film's director Amar Kaushik wrote, "Sometime you have to kill your Darling to make screenplay work. But I agree it's a funny scene like other scenes. Jaldi kahi na kahi aa jayega."

The comments section of the post was full of hilarious comments. Taking a leaf from Rajkummar Rao's LOL version of Calm Down in the film, Shraddha Kapoor wrote, "Yes! Vicky please daal do do do do lo lo lo lo lo." Maddock Films, which has backed the film, wrote, "Koi itna khoobsurat kaise ho sakta hai (how can someone be so beautiful)." Farah Khan commented, "I want to see you like this for our next dinner at my house." Vijay Varma added, "Hahhahaha I would pay money to watch this." Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "Have to watch this - now."

Guneet Monga commented, "Yess! Will pay to watch this." Triptii Dimri commented on the post, "Hahahaha killing it." Huma Qureshi wrote, "Hahaha Release the Stree 2 deleted scene." Check out the post here:

In addition to Rajkummar Rao, Stree 2 also features Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana in pivotal roles. Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan make a cameo appearance in the film. The movie has been jointly produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande under Maddock Films and Jio Studios.

Rajkummar Rao, Amar Kaushik, Stree 2
