Rajkummar Rao Shares Unseen BTS Pic From <i>Stree 2</i>: "It Didn't Make It To The Final Cut"

As Stree 2 continues to dominate the box office, actor Rajkummar Rao treated his fans to a glimpse of a scene that didn't make the final cut. The actor revealed in the post that this deleted scene is actually his favourite moment from the film. In one image, he is seen in a girl's outfit and wig. He is wearing a shimmery mini skirt, paired with a red top and heels. In another image, he can be seen posing with the director Amar Kaushik. For the caption, he wrote, “#Stree2 One of my favourite and funniest scenes from the film which didn't make it to the Final Cut. Kya aap log dekhna chahte hain ye scene film mein? Aap sab batao? (Do you want to see this scene in the film) @amarkaushik”.

Meanwhile, on Day 12, the horror comedy amassed ₹17 crore at the ticket window, reported Sacnilk. With this, Stree 2's total box office collection stands at ₹ 401.55 crore. It is now inching towards the ₹450-crore club. On its second Monday (August 26), the film witnessed a "29.02 percent Hindi occupancy" at the theaters, the report added. Stree 2 is the sequel to the 2018 Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao-starrer Stree. Aparshakti Khurrana, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi and Vijay Raaz also play key roles in the film.

Bollywood trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh shared a report about Stree 2 on X (formerly Twitter). He mentioned that the Janmashtami festivities are “expected to further bolster” the film's prospects. “BLOCKBUSTER SUNDAY - 'STREE 2' JOINS ₹ 400 CR CLUB... Stree 2 RUNS RIOT on [second] Sunday. Cinemas across India - from multiplexes to single screens - witness outstanding occupancy, driving the overall total to ₹ 400 crore. Urban centres are performing exceptionally well, but it's the mass pockets that are truly in a league of their own. In fact, the Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets are witnessing this level of HYSTERIA after a long time. The holiday on [second] Monday [Janmashtami] is expected to further bolster its prospects,” he wrote.

Stree 2 released on Independence Day (August 15). The film witnessed a box office clash with John Abraham's Vedaa and Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein.