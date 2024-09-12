<i>Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video</i> Trailer: Don't Blink Or You'll Miss Shehnaaz Gill's Cameo In Triptii Dimri And Rajkummar Rao's Film

Advertisement

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Trailer: Don't Blink Or You'll Miss Shehnaaz Gill's Cameo In Triptii Dimri And Rajkummar Rao's Film

The film is slated to release on October 11

Read Time: 2 mins
Shehnaaz Gill in a still from the video. (courtesy: YouTube)
New Delhi:

The trailer of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video dropped on Thursday evening and it showcases a quirky albeit adorable story of a couple in the Nineties (Triptii Dimri and Rajkummar Rao). They lose a CD, receive a call asking for ransom and with that begins a comedy of errors. In addition to the lead pair, the trailer of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video also features Vijay Raaz, Mallika Sherawat, Mast Ali, Archana Puran Singh, Mukesh Tiwari. Wait, did we mention that we also spotted Shennaaz Gill in the clip? She appears to be a part of a dance sequence in the romantic comedy.

Check out the trailer of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video here:

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has been directed and written by Raaj Shaandilyaa. The film has been backed by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Balaji Telefilms, Wakaoo Films, Kathavachak Films. The film is slated to release on October 11.

Shehnaaz Gill made her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, co-starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde. She also starred in Thank You For Coming last year.

Shehnaaz Gill became a star after featuring in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 13. Other than that she has featured in several Punjabi music videos and films such as Kala Shah Kala and Daaka. Shehnaaz Gill also starred in a music video with rapper Badhshah. The singer-actress was also seen in a Punjabi film titled Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

