<i>Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video</i>: Triptii Dimri And Rajkummar Rao's LOL Announcement Video

The makers of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video shared a LOL announcement video on Wednesday evening. The video showcases film's lead actors Triptii Dimri and Rajkummar Rao as news reporters and the names of the film's producers flashes on the screen. They describe Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video as a "pure 90s film." The clip also has Stree and Animal references. Triptii says in the video, "The male lead is a purush from Stree( as in the film). " Rajkummar Rao sings, Pehle Bhi Main from Triptii's 2023 film Animal to introduce Triptii's character. They sign off saying, "The film is 97% family oriented."

Check out the video here:

Triptii Dimri and Rajkummar Rao shared a title announcement video on Instagram and wrote, "1997 ke mukhya samachar... dekho sabke saath... padosi ho ya Pariwar. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video teaser out now. In cinemas on 11th October."

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has been directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. The film also features Vijay Raaz, Mallika Sherawat, Mast Ali, Archana Puran Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Archana Patel, Rakesh Bedi, Tiku Talsania and Ashwini Kalsekar.

The film has been backed by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Balaji Telefilms, Wakaoo Films, Kathavachak Films.