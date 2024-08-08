<i>Laila Majnu</i>: Avinash Tiwary, Triptii Dimri's Film To Re-Release Nationwide On This Date

Avinash Tiwary and Triptii Dimri's romantic drama film Laila Majnu is all set to re-release in theatres on August 9. The story revolves around Qais and Laila, two Kashmiri lovers who are unable to reconcile because of the hostility from their families. But destiny steps in and Laila marries another man as Qais travels to London. Laila Majnu stars Avinash Tiwary and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles and is directed by Sajid Ali. On Wednesday, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali celebrated this milestone by sharing a series of photos on his Instagram handle.

Along with the pictures, he shared a gratitude note. The note read, "Laila Majnu back on popular demand!!! gratitude to your love that pulled it into theatres again after six years!! re-realising 9th Aug '24 in cinemas nationwide (check picture) congratulations team LM."

As soon as the news was shared, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Superb !!!! This is going to be EPIC. Congratulations to the entire magical people who created this magical movie."

Another user commented, "Wow. A movie that deserved to be back in theatres! Happy for the entire team!"

The movie didn't get much of a positive response from the audience but the soundtrack of the movie was a massive hit and got a few awards as well.

The background music was produced by Hitesh Sonik. Mohammad Muneem, Mehmood Gaami, and Irshad Kamil wrote the lyrics.

The songs were composed by Niladri Kumar, Joi Barua, and Alif. Niladri Kumar won the upcoming Music Composer of The Year at the Mirchi Music Awards in 2019 and in the same year, he also won the RD Burman Award For Upcoming Talent in Film Music at the 64th Filmfare Awards.

