<i>Ek Din</i> New Poster: Sai Pallavi Plus Junaid Khan Equals Romance

The poster of the upcoming film ‘Ek Din' was unveiled on Saturday. The film stars Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan, the elder son of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan.

The poster features a captivating chemistry between the lead pair. It shows Junaid Khan's adorably awkward, shy charm perfectly complementing Sai Pallavi's gentle and radiant presence. The image captures a sweet, intimate moment, Junaid and Sai facing each other in a quiet supermarket, with Sai holding a muffin topped with a lit candle. It's a small, tender gesture that perfectly reflects the gentle and heartwarming romance at the heart of the film.

The film also marks the reunion of Aamir Khan and Mansoor Khan. The two are known for classics like ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar', ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak', and ‘Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na'.

‘Ek Din' promises a gentle, magical romance that celebrates the simple beauty of connection and emotion.

Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, “All it takes is Ek Din. Teaser out now Watch #EkDin only in theatres on 1st May 2026 @saipallavi.senthamarai #JunaidKhan”.

Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, ‘Ek Din' is directed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Aamir Khan, Mansoor Khan, and Aparna Purohit. The film is set to release in theaters on May 1, 2026.

While Junaid Khan was last seen in ‘Loveyapa', Sai Pallavi's last appearance was in ‘Thandel'. She will be next seen in ‘Ramayana: Part 1'. a large-scale adaptation of the Indian epic, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, with Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash portraying Ravana.

It focuses on Ram's early life, exile, and the moral framework that defines his character. The production emphasizes practical sets combined with extensive VFX, with music by A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)