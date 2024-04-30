Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: Inside Triptii Dimri And Rajkummar Rao's Colourful World

Triptii and Rajkummar in a still from the video. (courtesy: rajkummar_rao)

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video stars Triptii Dimri and Rajkummar Rao announced the film's wrap in a super fun way. The actors shared videos of themselves dancing in bright outfits. Triptii Dimri is seen in a red saree in the clip, while Rajkummar Rao is seen complementing her in a yellow kurta as they dance together. The duo captioned the post, "Jab tak Vicky, Vidya ka woh wala Video Na aaye tab tak Vicky Vidya ka Ye wala video dekho. Lights out, wrap party on! Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video bids farewell to its shoot with unforgettable memories. Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri set on a joy ride in Raaj Shaandilyaa's next directorial Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video."

Check out the video here:

Balaji Motion Pictures shared a couple of BTS photos from the sets of the film on Instagram and the caption on the post read, "97% Pariwarik cinema wali kahani 100 percent Complete. Lights out, wrap party on. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video bids farewell to its shoot with unforgettable memories. Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri set on a joy ride in Raaj Shaandilyaa's next directorial. This T-Series, Balaji Telefilms and Wakaao Films in association with Thinkink picturez presents, A Wakaoo Film production is coming in theatres near you on 11th October 2024."

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, backed by T-Series, Balaji Telefilms and Wakaao Films, in association with Thinkink Picturez, is slated to release in theatres on October 11, 2024.