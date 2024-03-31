Avinash Tiwary On Bulbbul Co-Star Triptii Dimri's Film Animal's Success: 'A Breakthrough Moment For Her...'

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: ISHQde)

Actor Avinash Tiwary, who was last seen in the film Madgaon Express, recently discussed about his Laila Majnu co-star Triptii Dimri, who was termed India's "national crush" after her impactful appearance in the blockbuster film Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Talking to Indian Express, the actor said "There was a breakthrough moment for her and all the credibility that she earned before that has given so much more love to her. I am hoping something like that would happen to me as well.” Besides Laila Majnu, Avinash and Triptii collaborated in the Netflix film Bulbbul.

Talking about his role in Madgaon Express, Avinash said, "I had three very intense shows just prior to Madgaon Express — Khakee, Bambai Meri Jaan and Kaala. It is not the right thing to say, and it's not true also that this was easier, but I would say it was less taxing for me to do Madgaon than all the other parts. Hence I felt a bit liberated. There was no burden of certain characteristics to maintain the gravity of intensity of the characters I was playing earlier. It gave me a breath of fresh air, made me feel lighter. I felt I could be more expressive as there was more freedom to do stuff and I enjoyed it. I also started wondering if by doing less taxing work I can make the audience react in this way then why am I doing so much mehnat (hard work)!”

Meanwhile Avinash latest film Madgaon Express witnessed a dip on its first Friday. On day 8, the film collected ₹85 lakh through ticket counters, as reported by Sacnilk. So far, this comedy-drama has amassed ₹14.35 crore at the domestic box office.